Oscar Winners Cate Blanchett, Ke Huy Quan Join UN Officials For Solutions To 'Displacement Crisis'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 14, 2023, 12:15 AM IST
The United Nations refugee agency is working to counter a growing Western narrative that portrays refugees as a threat. On Wednesday, December 13, thousands of U.N. officials, politicians, aid, and business groups gathered in Geneva to seek solutions to a record displacement crisis. Oscar winners Cate Blanchett and Ke Huy Quan were among those in attendance.

