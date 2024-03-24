Advertisement
Out Of the Box: America's strict action against Apple

Sonam|Updated: Mar 24, 2024, 04:38 PM IST
Out of The Box: US Justice Department and many states have taken action against Apple. Antitrust lawsuit has been filed against the company. Apple has been accused of suppressing competition to maintain its monopoly in the smartphone market.

