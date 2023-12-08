trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2696827
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Over Rs 200 crore found in IT raids

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 08, 2023, 10:58 PM IST
The Income Tax Department team has raided several locations of Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dheeraj Sahu. These raids have taken place in different states. During the raid, the Income Tax Department team found crores of rupees in cash. PM Modi has taken a dig at Congress regarding the raids.
Follow Us

All Videos

Deshhit: Putin Hails Ties With Iran, Increases America's Tension!
Play Icon4:24
Deshhit: Putin Hails Ties With Iran, Increases America's Tension!
Russian President Vladimir Putin praises Modi
Play Icon5:26
Russian President Vladimir Putin praises Modi
Why Mahua Moitra Has Been Expelled from Lok Sabha?
Play Icon4:18
Why Mahua Moitra Has Been Expelled from Lok Sabha?
Odisha Jharkhand IT Raids: Rs 200 crore in cash recovered as counting on
Play Icon9:53
Odisha Jharkhand IT Raids: Rs 200 crore in cash recovered as counting on
Why Lok Sabha has expelled Mahua Moitra?
Play Icon7:48
Why Lok Sabha has expelled Mahua Moitra?

Trending Videos

Deshhit: Putin Hails Ties With Iran, Increases America's Tension!
play icon4:24
Deshhit: Putin Hails Ties With Iran, Increases America's Tension!
Russian President Vladimir Putin praises Modi
play icon5:26
Russian President Vladimir Putin praises Modi
Why Mahua Moitra Has Been Expelled from Lok Sabha?
play icon4:18
Why Mahua Moitra Has Been Expelled from Lok Sabha?
Odisha Jharkhand IT Raids: Rs 200 crore in cash recovered as counting on
play icon9:53
Odisha Jharkhand IT Raids: Rs 200 crore in cash recovered as counting on
Why Lok Sabha has expelled Mahua Moitra?
play icon7:48
Why Lok Sabha has expelled Mahua Moitra?
Income Tax Raids In Jharkhand,Rs 100 cr cash found from Congress MP,100 Crores Cash IT Raids jharkhand,Income Tax Raid,Jharkhand,Jharkhand news,Income Tax raids,income tax raid in jharkhand,it raid in jharkhand,Income Tax,IT raids,ED raids,jharkhand ed raids,income tax department raid in jharkhand,Income Tax Raids In Jharkhand,Jharkhand Odisha Income Tax raids,dheeraj sahu income tax raids jharkhand,income tax raid in houses of liquor traders,