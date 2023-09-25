trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2666825
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Owaisi again took out the Muslim card! 'Muslims will be mob lynched'

|Updated: Sep 25, 2023, 11:20 AM IST
Asaduddin Owaisi on Ramesh Bidhuri: Now AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has entered the Ramesh Bidhuri and Danish Ali controversy. Owaisi went a step further and said that there could be mob lynching of Muslims in the new Parliament.
Follow Us

All Videos

Indian Air Force to receive C295 Aircraft today
play icon0:58
 Indian Air Force to receive C295 Aircraft today
Strong earthquake tremors felt in Uttarkashi
play icon0:38
Strong earthquake tremors felt in Uttarkashi
Men's team won bronze medal in sailing
play icon3:45
Men's team won bronze medal in sailing
“Very strategic...” India’s Tezu Airport upgraded in Arunachal near LAC
play icon4:17
“Very strategic...” India’s Tezu Airport upgraded in Arunachal near LAC
“I can help you…” Chinese Consul Gen to Indian players who were denied entry to Asian Games
play icon1:51
“I can help you…” Chinese Consul Gen to Indian players who were denied entry to Asian Games

Trending Videos

Indian Air Force to receive C295 Aircraft today
play icon0:58
Indian Air Force to receive C295 Aircraft today
Strong earthquake tremors felt in Uttarkashi
play icon0:38
Strong earthquake tremors felt in Uttarkashi
Men's team won bronze medal in sailing
play icon3:45
Men's team won bronze medal in sailing
“Very strategic...” India’s Tezu Airport upgraded in Arunachal near LAC
play icon4:17
“Very strategic...” India’s Tezu Airport upgraded in Arunachal near LAC
“I can help you…” Chinese Consul Gen to Indian players who were denied entry to Asian Games
play icon1:51
“I can help you…” Chinese Consul Gen to Indian players who were denied entry to Asian Games
ramesh bidhuri on danish ali,ramesh bidhuri danish ali controversy,BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri,ramesh bidhuri vs danish ali,danish ali ramesh bidhuri,ramesh bidhuri speech on danish ali,ramesh bidhuri statement,ramesh bidhuri viral video,ramesh bidhuri parliament,ramesh bidhuri latest news,ramesh bidhuri ka bhashan,ramesh bidhuri video,ramesh bidhuri calls danish ali terrorist,