Owaisi's statement on Bilkis Bano decision

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 01:36 PM IST
The Supreme Court has given a big verdict in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case and has canceled the order of premature release of the culprits. Owaisi's statement came out on Bilkis Bano decision, he said that the Supreme Court's decision was right and raised questions on Gujarat government and BJP.

