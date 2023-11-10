trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2686333
Painful Road Accident in Mumbai, Car hits 6 people at Sea Link Toll

Updated: Nov 10, 2023, 08:42 AM IST
Painful road accident has been received from Mumbai. A vehicle hit about 6 people near Sea Link Toll. About 3 people have died in this accident. Know in detail how this accident took place and the current situation.
