NewsVideos
videoDetails

Painful stories of Balasore accident!

|Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 12:44 AM IST
On the horrific accident of three trains in Odisha, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav said that we have recommended a CBI inquiry into the accident related to the train accident. More than 288 people died while more than 1100 people were injured.

All Videos

Odisha Train Accident: Exclusive report from ground zero
6:23
Odisha Train Accident: Exclusive report from ground zero
Odisha Train Accident Update: What is the reason behind the train accident?
9:52
Odisha Train Accident Update: What is the reason behind the train accident?
Deshhit: A pile of dead bodies in school after the train accident!
30:47
Deshhit: A pile of dead bodies in school after the train accident!
ZEE NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Who gave 'Guru Mantra' to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari!
16:15
ZEE NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Who gave 'Guru Mantra' to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari!
Taal Thok Ke: 275 families destroyed by Odisha train accident, who is the culprit?
52:48
Taal Thok Ke: 275 families destroyed by Odisha train accident, who is the culprit?

Trending Videos

6:23
Odisha Train Accident: Exclusive report from ground zero
9:52
Odisha Train Accident Update: What is the reason behind the train accident?
30:47
Deshhit: A pile of dead bodies in school after the train accident!
16:15
ZEE NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Who gave 'Guru Mantra' to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari!
52:48
Taal Thok Ke: 275 families destroyed by Odisha train accident, who is the culprit?
balasore train accident,odisha train accident,train accident,Balasore,balasore train accident news today,balasore train accident latest news,train accident news,balasore train accident update,train accident news odisha,odisha train accident today,balasore train accident top news,train accident in odisha,odisha train accident news,balasore train,balasore train accident hindi news,train accident live updates,Balasore train Accident news,