Pakistan announced playing 11

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 02, 2023, 03:12 PM IST
India-Pakistan teams are facing each other in the third match of Asia Cup 2023. This match is being played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. The command of Team India is with the opener Rohit Sharma, while the captaincy of Pakistan is being handled by Babar Azam. Pakistan has started Asia Cup 2023 with a win. At the same time, this is the first match of Team India.
Breaking News: Big news from Jalna, Maharashtra, protesters pelted stones at police.
Breaking News: Big news from Jalna, Maharashtra, protesters pelted stones at police.
Players left the field...rain stopped the match
Players left the field...rain stopped the match
India Vs Pakistan Match LIVE: Great coverage of the great match LIVE
India Vs Pakistan Match LIVE: Great coverage of the great match LIVE
India won the toss, decided to bat first
India won the toss, decided to bat first
IND vs PAK 2023 Weather Updates: The weather took a turn before the high voltage match!
IND vs PAK 2023 Weather Updates: The weather took a turn before the high voltage match!

