Pakistan approves deployment of Frontier Constabulary in PoK

| Updated: Jun 25, 2024, 04:40 PM IST

People of Pakistan occupied Kashmir are yearning to become a part of India, they are desperate to break the chains of slavery of Pakistan. And this situation has increased the tension between Shahbaz Sharif and Munir. Shahbaz and Munir are worried that PoK may slip out of their hands. Therefore, Pakistan has taken a big step regarding PoK. Pakistan is going to deploy 6 contingents of its Frontier Constabulary i.e. paramilitary forces in occupied Kashmir.