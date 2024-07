videoDetails

Pakistan Army attacked in Waziristan

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 10, 2024, 08:20 AM IST

Pakistan Army Attacked in Waziristan: There has been a major attack on Pakistan Army. In Pakistan's Waziristan, rebels surrounded the Pakistani Army vehicle and opened fire. But the army officer sitting alone in a vehicle coming behind him could not muster the courage. Video surfaced.