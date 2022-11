Pakistan banned its official Oscar 2023 entry ‘Joyland’

Pakistan has banned Saim Sadiq’s critically-acclaimed film Joyland, saying that it contains “highly objectionable material”, Associated Press reported. Joyland is a fictional story set in Lahore about a middle-class family in which a wheelchair-bound yet severe patriarch rules over his two sons and daughters-in-law.