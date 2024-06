videoDetails

Pakistan celebrates India's victory in World Cup

| Updated: Jun 30, 2024, 11:10 AM IST

India Wins T20 World Cup 2024: India won the T20 World Cup by defeating South Africa. India defeated South Africa by 7 runs in the final and won the trophy. Batting first, India scored 176 runs at the loss of 7 wickets in 20 overs, then restricted Africa to only 169 runs in 20 overs and won the match. Meanwhile, India's victory is being celebrated with great enthusiasm in Pakistan.