Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2761898
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch TOP 100 News of the day

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 30, 2024, 08:52 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Team India wins World Cup 2024: Team India won the T-20 World Cup title after 17 years. Defeated South Africa by 7 runs. India became champion in 2007 under the captaincy of captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

All Videos

Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon05:23
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon04:41
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Taal Thok Ke: 'Bulldozer'.. has your religion changed?
Play Icon47:55
Taal Thok Ke: 'Bulldozer'.. has your religion changed?
Will India achieve victory in T20 World Cup Final?
Play Icon03:48
Will India achieve victory in T20 World Cup Final?
Pradeep Mishra apologizes for controversial remarks on Radha Rani
Play Icon03:59
Pradeep Mishra apologizes for controversial remarks on Radha Rani

Trending Videos

Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon5:23
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon4:41
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Taal Thok Ke: 'Bulldozer'.. has your religion changed?
play icon47:55
Taal Thok Ke: 'Bulldozer'.. has your religion changed?
Will India achieve victory in T20 World Cup Final?
play icon3:48
Will India achieve victory in T20 World Cup Final?
Pradeep Mishra apologizes for controversial remarks on Radha Rani
play icon3:59
Pradeep Mishra apologizes for controversial remarks on Radha Rani