Watch TOP 100 News of the day

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jun 30, 2024, 08:52 AM IST

Team India wins World Cup 2024: Team India won the T-20 World Cup title after 17 years. Defeated South Africa by 7 runs. India became champion in 2007 under the captaincy of captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.