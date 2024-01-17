trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2710488
Pakistan condemns deadly Iran missile strike on its territory

Jan 17, 2024
Pakistan Condemn Iran Missile Attack: News is coming that Iran has carried out an airstrike on Pakistan and it is being told that this strike has been on a terrorist organization of Pakistan. However, Iran removed this information from social media after some time. Now meanwhile big news is coming that Pakistan has warned Iran regarding the attack. Pakistan has claimed that two children have died and three others have been injured in the airstrike attack.

