Pakistan Election 2024: Nawaz Sharif's big statement amid voting

Sonam|Updated: Feb 08, 2024, 06:54 PM IST
According to the initial reports coming after the end of voting for the elections in Pakistan, the elections have been heavily rigged...and it seems that only the one whose name has been decided by the Pakistan Army will rule Pakistan.

