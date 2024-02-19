trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723003
Pakistan Election Result 2024: DNA: Who will form the next Pakistan govt?

Feb 19, 2024
Pakistan Election Result 2024: This time the people of Pakistan have not given absolute majority to anyone. It is clear from this that no party can form the government on its own...it will have to hold someone's hand to form the government. And currently Nawaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto are in touch with each other. Nawaz Sharif has made an offer to Bilawal Bhutto to form the government. Bilawal Bhutto himself told about this offer in a rally. Bilawal himself has rejected the post of Prime Minister...but has made full preparations to make his father Asif Ali Zardari the President.

DNA: Why is government ready to give MSP guarantee on maize and cotton?
