Pakistan Election Results: Imran supporters on streets against Pakistan army

|Updated: Feb 10, 2024, 08:06 PM IST
Even after two days of voting held on February 8 in Pakistan, the complete results have not been declared. So far, results of 255 out of 265 seats have come. Now former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto are trying to form a government together. After the results, Pakistan has started to settle down, now Imran's supporters have come on the streets

