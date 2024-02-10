trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2720049
Pakistan Election Update: Imran Khan's 101 MPs won

|Updated: Feb 10, 2024, 06:40 PM IST
An exciting confrontation continues in Pakistan between former Prime Ministers Imran Khan and Nawaz Sharif. Where 101 MPs of Imran Khan have won. Earlier, Nawaz Sharif himself had given a victory speech declaring victory in which he had talked about improving relations. Pakistan's relations with India continue to remain tense. The Indian government is also keeping an eye on the election results of Pakistan.

