Pakistan Elections 2024 Updates: 5 policemen killed

Sonam|Updated: Feb 08, 2024, 06:38 PM IST
Many big leaders of Pakistan including former Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Maryam Aurangzeb have voted. So Imran Khan voted through postal ballot in jail. Along with this, mobile services are completely closed in Pakistan due to security reasons. An army vehicle was attacked in Dera Ismail area. 5 Pakistani Army soldiers have died in this attack.

