Pakistan 'fuses' after seeing close up of moon, speed will be reduced tonight

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 19, 2023, 08:24 PM IST
Chandrayaan-3: Chandrayaan has reached very close to the lunar surface, after which the speed of the lander Vikram will be reduced. And on August 23, its landing will be done on the moon. The coming days after Chandrayaan's deboosting process are going to be difficult for Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover.
