trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2668780
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Pakistan Hit By Another 'Suicide Blast' In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa After Balochistan Mosque Blast

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 07:06 PM IST
In the midst of Milad-un-Nabi celebrations, which honor the birth of Islam's Prophet Muammhad, Eid Miladun Nabi, Pakistan was struck by a second bomb explosion on Friday. The time between the two significant explosions was hours. Two explosions hit the Doaba police station, killing at least four people—including a police officer—and injuring 12 others.
Follow Us

All Videos

SAD Leader Former Sarpanch Surjit Singh Shot Dead In Hoshiarpur Village
play icon1:12
SAD Leader Former Sarpanch Surjit Singh Shot Dead In Hoshiarpur Village
What Is Cauvery Water Dispute Between Indian States Of Tamil Nadu And Karnataka?
play icon2:22
What Is Cauvery Water Dispute Between Indian States Of Tamil Nadu And Karnataka?
Delhi pollution: Arvind Kejriwal said on the decreasing pollution in Delhi - It has reduced by 30 percent in Delhi.
play icon2:14
Delhi pollution: Arvind Kejriwal said on the decreasing pollution in Delhi - It has reduced by 30 percent in Delhi.
Pakistan Blast: Big explosion in Balochistan, Pakistan, death toll increases
play icon1:30
Pakistan Blast: Big explosion in Balochistan, Pakistan, death toll increases
ISI's vicious trick exposed!
play icon1:47
 ISI's vicious trick exposed!

Trending Videos

SAD Leader Former Sarpanch Surjit Singh Shot Dead In Hoshiarpur Village
play icon1:12
SAD Leader Former Sarpanch Surjit Singh Shot Dead In Hoshiarpur Village
What Is Cauvery Water Dispute Between Indian States Of Tamil Nadu And Karnataka?
play icon2:22
What Is Cauvery Water Dispute Between Indian States Of Tamil Nadu And Karnataka?
Delhi pollution: Arvind Kejriwal said on the decreasing pollution in Delhi - It has reduced by 30 percent in Delhi.
play icon2:14
Delhi pollution: Arvind Kejriwal said on the decreasing pollution in Delhi - It has reduced by 30 percent in Delhi.
Pakistan Blast: Big explosion in Balochistan, Pakistan, death toll increases
play icon1:30
Pakistan Blast: Big explosion in Balochistan, Pakistan, death toll increases
ISI's vicious trick exposed!
play icon1:47
ISI's vicious trick exposed!
World videos,