Former PM of PoK Farooq Haider expresses apprehension of retaliatory action

| Updated: Jun 11, 2024, 09:01 AM IST

Reasi Bus Terror Attack Pakistani Connection: Pakistan is scared after the Reasi attack. It is afraid of India's retaliation. Former PoK PM Farooq Haider's statement came out. Fear of retaliatory attack in PoK has been expressed. Farooq asked Pakistan to be prepared.