Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulates PM Modi

| Updated: Jun 10, 2024, 04:38 PM IST

PM Modi Cabinet Meeting: Pakistan's first reaction has come on Modi's oath. Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has congratulates PM Modi a day after his swearing-in. The swearing-in ceremony of Modi Government 3.0 was completed at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Narendra Modi took oath as Prime Minister for the third time. 71 ministers also took oath along with him. Modi has immediately come into action after taking oath as Prime Minister.