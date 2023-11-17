trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2689314
Pakistan Reaction on World Cup Final 2023 Pakistani in tension before India's final match

|Updated: Nov 17, 2023, 09:22 PM IST
World Cup 2023 Final: The final match of World Cup 2023 will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Seeing India's continuous victories and excellent records, Pakistan is so jealous that they are ready to support anyone to oppose India. By praying for India's defeat, Pakistanis have given 100% proof of their hearts. Pakistanis have become heartbroken after seeing the consecutive victories of Team India..
World Cup 2023 Final: Afghani Haseena becomes crazy about Shami and Virat
Play Icon3:43
World Cup 2023 Final: Afghani Haseena becomes crazy about Shami and Virat
World Cup 2023 Final: Pakistan cannot tolerate India's happiness
Play Icon41:56
World Cup 2023 Final: Pakistan cannot tolerate India's happiness
World Cup Final: India reached the final, Pakistan started crying
Play Icon2:18
World Cup Final: India reached the final, Pakistan started crying
TTK: Pakistan will be ashamed after hearing this story of Amarnath
Play Icon11:8
TTK: Pakistan will be ashamed after hearing this story of Amarnath
World Cup 2023 Final: Pakistani journalist's statement regarding the World Cup final
Play Icon10:18
 World Cup 2023 Final: Pakistani journalist's statement regarding the World Cup final

