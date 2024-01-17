trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2710693
Pakistan recalls ambassador from Iran over air strike

Sonam|Updated: Jan 17, 2024, 08:04 PM IST
Iran Missile Attack In Pakistan: Iran launched airstrikes on Pakistan. Iran launnched missile attack on terrorists in Balochistan, Pakistan. After this, Pakistan has talked about taking action against Iran without any provocation. Pakistan is troubled by Iran's attacks. Pakistan recalled its ambassador from Iran.

