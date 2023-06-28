NewsVideos
Pakistan team will not come to India for the World Cup?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 08:06 PM IST
Nothing has been cleared yet about whether Pakistan's team will come to India for the ODI World Cup 2023. After the announcement of the schedule of the World Cup, the PCB clearly said that its playing is approved by the government. depends on getting.

