trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2632995
NewsVideos
videoDetails

'Pakistan Will Withdraw From World Cup If...' Pakistan Sports Minister Sends Stern Warning To BCCI

|Updated: Jul 09, 2023, 01:45 PM IST
The government has established a committee to consider Babar Azam and the team's participation in the ODI World Cup in India, which begins on October 5. As a result, there is still a chance that Pakistan would withdraw from the World Cup.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Bageshwar Baba programme organized in DCP office in Delhi
play icon4:0
Bageshwar Baba programme organized in DCP office in Delhi
Delhi rain breaks record of 41 years, 155 mm of rain in 24 hours
play icon8:21
Delhi rain breaks record of 41 years, 155 mm of rain in 24 hours
“We Are Taking Them Very Seriously...” Ambassador Sandhu Inspects Indian Embassy After Calls For Pro-Khalistan Protests In US
play icon1:32
“We Are Taking Them Very Seriously...” Ambassador Sandhu Inspects Indian Embassy After Calls For Pro-Khalistan Protests In US
BIHAR BREAKING: PM Modi's big 'gift' to Chirag Paswan, Chirag will become a minister in the cabinet!
play icon4:19
BIHAR BREAKING: PM Modi's big 'gift' to Chirag Paswan, Chirag will become a minister in the cabinet!
Amarnath Yatra Has Been Temporarily Postponed Due To Bad Weather
play icon2:39
Amarnath Yatra Has Been Temporarily Postponed Due To Bad Weather
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Bageshwar Baba programme organized in DCP office in Delhi
play icon4:0
Bageshwar Baba programme organized in DCP office in Delhi
Delhi rain breaks record of 41 years, 155 mm of rain in 24 hours
play icon8:21
Delhi rain breaks record of 41 years, 155 mm of rain in 24 hours
“We Are Taking Them Very Seriously...” Ambassador Sandhu Inspects Indian Embassy After Calls For Pro-Khalistan Protests In US
play icon1:32
“We Are Taking Them Very Seriously...” Ambassador Sandhu Inspects Indian Embassy After Calls For Pro-Khalistan Protests In US
BIHAR BREAKING: PM Modi's big 'gift' to Chirag Paswan, Chirag will become a minister in the cabinet!
play icon4:19
BIHAR BREAKING: PM Modi's big 'gift' to Chirag Paswan, Chirag will become a minister in the cabinet!
Amarnath Yatra Has Been Temporarily Postponed Due To Bad Weather
play icon2:39
Amarnath Yatra Has Been Temporarily Postponed Due To Bad Weather
sports videos,