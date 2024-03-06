NewsVideos
Pakistani boxer commits theft in Italy

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 06, 2024, 10:02 PM IST
A boxer of the Pakistani team, which had gone to Italy to participate in the Olympic qualifying round, stole the purse of a female boxer of the same team and ran away. The name of the accused is Zoheb Rashid.

