Pakistani Nasrullah told Zee News... 'Anju will return to India in 2-3 days'

|Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 08:34 PM IST
Anju in Pakistan: Pakistani Nasrullah has talked live with Zee News. On the question of Zee News, Nasrullah said that Pakistani media is a liar. Anju will return to India in 2-3 days.
