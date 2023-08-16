trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649745
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Pakistan's Church attacked by miscreants in Faisalabad area

|Updated: Aug 16, 2023, 03:21 PM IST
Pakistan Church Attack: A case of vandalism has come to light in Jaranwala area of ​​Faisalabad, Pakistan. The miscreants have vandalized a church targeting it.

All Videos

Cops With Sticks, Guns Catch Nuh Violence Accused Bittu Bajrangi After Dramatic Chase
play icon1:57
Cops With Sticks, Guns Catch Nuh Violence Accused Bittu Bajrangi After Dramatic Chase
Himachal Flood Breaking: Rescue by helicopter in initiative of Himachal, rescued people with the help of army
play icon1:27
Himachal Flood Breaking: Rescue by helicopter in initiative of Himachal, rescued people with the help of army
Rishi Sunak News: Sunak's eternal love...showed the power of Hindu to the world! Morari Bapu Ram Story
play icon7:33
Rishi Sunak News: Sunak's eternal love...showed the power of Hindu to the world! Morari Bapu Ram Story
Maharashtra Crisis: Sharad Pawar's deal with Modi...I.N.D.I.A's game is over!
play icon3:46
Maharashtra Crisis: Sharad Pawar's deal with Modi...I.N.D.I.A's game is over!
MP CM Shivraj Chouhan Pays Tribute To Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee On 5th Death Anniversary
play icon2:22
MP CM Shivraj Chouhan Pays Tribute To Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee On 5th Death Anniversary

Trending Videos

Cops With Sticks, Guns Catch Nuh Violence Accused Bittu Bajrangi After Dramatic Chase
play icon1:57
Cops With Sticks, Guns Catch Nuh Violence Accused Bittu Bajrangi After Dramatic Chase
Himachal Flood Breaking: Rescue by helicopter in initiative of Himachal, rescued people with the help of army
play icon1:27
Himachal Flood Breaking: Rescue by helicopter in initiative of Himachal, rescued people with the help of army
Rishi Sunak News: Sunak's eternal love...showed the power of Hindu to the world! Morari Bapu Ram Story
play icon7:33
Rishi Sunak News: Sunak's eternal love...showed the power of Hindu to the world! Morari Bapu Ram Story
Maharashtra Crisis: Sharad Pawar's deal with Modi...I.N.D.I.A's game is over!
play icon3:46
Maharashtra Crisis: Sharad Pawar's deal with Modi...I.N.D.I.A's game is over!
MP CM Shivraj Chouhan Pays Tribute To Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee On 5th Death Anniversary
play icon2:22
MP CM Shivraj Chouhan Pays Tribute To Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee On 5th Death Anniversary
Pakistan church attack,Church,church attacked in pakistan,pakistan faislabad church,pakistan faisalabad church attack,faisalabad church,faisalabad gumti church,attack on church,attack on church in faisalabad,Pakistan,Pakistan church,Pakistan attack,church attack,church in pakistan,church attack pakistan,attack on church in pakistan,Pakistan news,pakistan mob attack,church bomb pakistan,Attack,attack on christians in pakistan,christian attack in pakistan,