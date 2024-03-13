NewsVideos
Pakistan's new president Zardari declines to draw salary for poor economy

|Updated: Mar 13, 2024, 11:46 AM IST
Pakistan Economy: Seeing the poverty of Pakistan, its President Asif Ali Zardari announced that he will not take any salary during his tenure to help the challenging situation of the country facing economic crisis.

