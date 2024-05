videoDetails

Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Sharif declares Public Holiday today

| Updated: May 28, 2024, 04:14 PM IST

Pakistan Public Holiday Today: Pakistan, dependent on every grain, is roaming around with a bowl but is not stopping from being proud of the nuclear bomb. On this day in 1998, Pakistan had successfully tested a nuclear bomb and to celebrate this, Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif has declared a government holiday.