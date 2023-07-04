trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630430
Palghar's Chemical Factory catches fire

Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 10:23 AM IST
Palghar Chemical Factory Fire: A massive fire broke out in Palghar's chemical factory. As soon as the information was received, many vehicles of the fire department have reached the spot and efforts are on to extinguish the fire. Know what is the current situation in this report.
