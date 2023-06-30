NewsVideos
“Paltu babu was asking…” Amit Shah slams Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for questioning PM Modi’s work

|Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 08:00 AM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 29, while addressing a mass gathering at Bihar’s Lakhisarai, launched a scathing attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over his remarks questioning development work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi by labelling him as “paltu babu” and emphasized on work done by PM Modi and his global popularity.

