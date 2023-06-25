NewsVideos
videoDetails

Panchkula News: Ghaggar river showed fierce form in Panchkula, car along with woman drowned in river water

|Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 04:52 PM IST
Panchkula News: In Haryana's Panchkula, Ghaggar river washed away a car along with a woman due to rise in water in Ghaggar river. It is being told that the woman had come to shed flowers in the river, then suddenly due to increase in the flow of the river, the woman along with the car started flowing with the water of the river. Then the woman's car got stuck in a stone nearby. After which the people around along with the NDRF team rescued the woman.

