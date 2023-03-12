NewsVideos
Pandemic-style lockdowns expected to occur in China as the flu outbreak grows | Zee News English

|Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 09:30 PM IST
Pandemic-style lockdowns expected to occur in China as the flu outbreak grows | Zee News English A Chinese city has received negative feedback on social media after saying it might consider using lockdowns in the case of an influenza outbreak. Last week, the city of Xi'an, a popular tourist destination in Shaanxi province and the location of the world-famous terracotta warriors, unveiled an emergency response plan that would allow it to close down businesses, schools, and "other crowded locations" in the event of a serious flu outbreak.

