Pandemic-style lockdowns expected to occur in China as the flu outbreak grows | Zee News English

A Chinese city has received negative feedback on social media after saying it might consider using lockdowns in the case of an influenza outbreak. Last week, the city of Xi'an, a popular tourist destination in Shaanxi province and the location of the world-famous terracotta warriors, unveiled an emergency response plan that would allow it to close down businesses, schools, and "other crowded locations" in the event of a serious flu outbreak.