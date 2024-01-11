trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2708552
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Panther Spotted in Udaipur Residential Area, Caught on CCTV

|Updated: Jan 11, 2024, 12:05 PM IST
Follow Us
Over the past few days, residents of Udaipur's residential areas have been encountering unexpected visits from a panther. Last night, in the Ramnath Colony of Ambamata Thana region, a panther was captured on CCTV footage around 2:30 AM. The footage also revealed the panther attacking a cow in a nearby enclosure, resulting in the unfortunate demise of the animal. The discovery of the deceased cow shocked locals when they found it the next morning.

All Videos

VIRAL VIDEO : Animal Lovers Devastated as Elephant Forced to Pull Vehicle Laden with Passengers
Play Icon0:21
VIRAL VIDEO : Animal Lovers Devastated as Elephant Forced to Pull Vehicle Laden with Passengers
Congress Declines Invite to Ayodhya Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha
Play Icon4:32
Congress Declines Invite to Ayodhya Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha
NCB Takes Bold Action Against Substance Abuse: 19 Kilograms of Heroin Seized and Destroyed in Mohal
Play Icon0:16
NCB Takes Bold Action Against Substance Abuse: 19 Kilograms of Heroin Seized and Destroyed in Mohal
Parliament Security Breach Case Update: Accused Manoranjan and Sagar Sharma undergo Narco test
Play Icon1:3
Parliament Security Breach Case Update: Accused Manoranjan and Sagar Sharma undergo Narco test
CM Yogi laid Foundation Stone Of Lok Sabha Elections with Many Projects In Bareilly
Play Icon1:1
CM Yogi laid Foundation Stone Of Lok Sabha Elections with Many Projects In Bareilly

Trending Videos

VIRAL VIDEO : Animal Lovers Devastated as Elephant Forced to Pull Vehicle Laden with Passengers
play icon0:21
VIRAL VIDEO : Animal Lovers Devastated as Elephant Forced to Pull Vehicle Laden with Passengers
Congress Declines Invite to Ayodhya Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha
play icon4:32
Congress Declines Invite to Ayodhya Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha
NCB Takes Bold Action Against Substance Abuse: 19 Kilograms of Heroin Seized and Destroyed in Mohal
play icon0:16
NCB Takes Bold Action Against Substance Abuse: 19 Kilograms of Heroin Seized and Destroyed in Mohal
Parliament Security Breach Case Update: Accused Manoranjan and Sagar Sharma undergo Narco test
play icon1:3
Parliament Security Breach Case Update: Accused Manoranjan and Sagar Sharma undergo Narco test
CM Yogi laid Foundation Stone Of Lok Sabha Elections with Many Projects In Bareilly
play icon1:1
CM Yogi laid Foundation Stone Of Lok Sabha Elections with Many Projects In Bareilly