Pappu Yadav to file nomination from Purnia today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 04, 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Pappu Yadav to file nomination from Purnia today. Pappu Yadav will arrive with his colleagues at 12 noon to file the nomination. Pappu Yadav wanted to fight on Congress ticket.

