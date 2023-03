videoDetails

Parents of minor in German foster care plead with authorities to get her back

| Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 06:22 PM IST

An Indian couple is battling to get legal custody of their toddler from German Foster Care. The Guajarati Couple was separated from their baby after she accidentally got hurt by her grandmother. Looking on to this, the German authorities accused the couple of sexually assaulting the child.