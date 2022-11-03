हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
COVID-19
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
GO
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Auto Awards-2
Cricket
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Auto Awards-2
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Auto Awards-2
Cricket
Technology
X
News
Videos
Paris Masters: Rafael Nadal loses to Tommy Paul | Zee News English
|
Updated:
Nov 03, 2022, 04:50 PM IST
Rafael Nadal is out of the Paris Masters after a second-round defeat by American Tommy Paul in just the Spaniard's second match since the US Open and first since becoming a father.
×
All Videos
8:52
Gujarat Elections 2022: Gujarat Assembly polls to be held in two phases
7:48
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh made a big statement regarding PoK in Himachal Pradesh election campaign
3:56
Army foils infiltration bid, kills terrorist along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch
11:40
'What's wrong with the hijab for the BJP'? - AIMIM spokesperson Waris Pathan
7:0
Asaduddin Owaisi hits back at BJP President JP Nadda's allegation
Trending Videos
8:52
Gujarat Elections 2022: Gujarat Assembly polls to be held in two phases
7:48
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh made a big statement regarding PoK in Himachal Pradesh election campaign
3:56
Army foils infiltration bid, kills terrorist along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch
11:40
'What's wrong with the hijab for the BJP'? - AIMIM spokesperson Waris Pathan
7:0
Asaduddin Owaisi hits back at BJP President JP Nadda's allegation