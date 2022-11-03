Paris Masters: Rafael Nadal loses to Tommy Paul | Zee News English

NewsVideos

Paris Masters: Rafael Nadal loses to Tommy Paul

Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 04:50 PM IST
Rafael Nadal is out of the Paris Masters after a second-round defeat by American Tommy Paul in just the Spaniard's second match since the US Open and first since becoming a father.

