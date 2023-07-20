trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637707
Parliament monsoon session: Monsoon session of Parliament will start today, government will bring 31 bills

|Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 07:00 AM IST
Parliament monsoon session: The monsoon session of Parliament will start today, in this bill the Modi government can bring 31 bills. At the same time, there is also a possibility of UCC coming in the monsoon session of Parliament.
