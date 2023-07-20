trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637770
Parliament Monsoon Session: Political 'monsoon' session in Parliament, will Parliament be able to function today?

|Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 09:30 AM IST
Parliament Monsoon Session: The 'Monsoon' session of Parliament will begin today, but there is suspense regarding the smooth running of the Parliament. There may be an uproar in Parliament regarding the Manipur violence and the UCC bill.
NDRF Team Rescues New Born and his mother in Maharashtra's Raigad
play icon11:27
NDRF Team Rescues New Born and his mother in Maharashtra's Raigad
Devotees performs Lord Ganesh's Aarti half submerged in Raigad's flood water
play icon1:24
Devotees performs Lord Ganesh's Aarti half submerged in Raigad's flood water
Gujarat: 9 dead in road mishap on Ahmedabad-Sarkhej highway
play icon1:49
Gujarat: 9 dead in road mishap on Ahmedabad-Sarkhej highway
Breaking: जम्मू कश्मीर के Pulwama और Shopian में NIA की Raid, फंडिंग पर कसेगी नकेल
play icon0:35
Breaking: जम्मू कश्मीर के Pulwama और Shopian में NIA की Raid, फंडिंग पर कसेगी नकेल
Himachal Rains: Meet Women cops who played a vital role during rescue ops
play icon4:58
Himachal Rains: Meet Women cops who played a vital role during rescue ops
