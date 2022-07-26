Parliament passed the Antarctica Bill to grow Antarctic tourism with sustainable development

Lok Sabha bill aims to pave the way for India to protect the fragile ecosystem of Antarctica. It’s a harmonious policy and regulatory framework for India’s activities in the Antarctic. The bill aims to grow tourism and sustainable development of fisheries resources in Antarctic.

| Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 09:40 PM IST

