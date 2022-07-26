NewsVideos

Parliament passed the Antarctica Bill to grow Antarctic tourism with sustainable development

Lok Sabha bill aims to pave the way for India to protect the fragile ecosystem of Antarctica. It’s a harmonious policy and regulatory framework for India’s activities in the Antarctic. The bill aims to grow tourism and sustainable development of fisheries resources in Antarctic.

|Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 09:40 PM IST
