Parliament Security Breach Case: Lalit's father came on camera for the first time

|Updated: Dec 16, 2023, 04:28 PM IST
Parliament Security Breach Case: The father of Lalit Jha, accused in the Parliament security breach case, has come on camera for the first time. The father said that his son is innocent, he was troubled with unemployment. He used to give free tuition to my son. Earlier, the police has made the sixth arrest in the matter of lapse in Parliament security, Delhi Police has arrested Mahesh Kumawat.

