Parliament Security Breach Case: Police left with 3 vehicles carrying accused Neelam

|Updated: Dec 16, 2023, 01:28 PM IST
Parliament Security Breach Case: The news is coming in the Parliament Security Breach Case that The police team has left with three vehicles. The police team can go to Jind with Neelam. The Special Cell team will try to collect more evidence based on the interrogation of Neelam. before this Parliament Security Breach Case accused Sagar Sharma has made a big disclosure. Sagar Sharma wanted to stage a drama of self-immolation to create sensation in the Parliament, for this Sagar Singh had ordered the gel online, but due to non-payment, the plan of self-immolation was cancelled.

What is the real reason behind the burglary in Parliament?
What is the real reason behind the burglary in Parliament?
Parliament Security Breach: Why was the plan of self-immolation outside Parliament cancelled?
Parliament Security Breach: Why was the plan of self-immolation outside Parliament cancelled?
Parliament Security Breach Case: ये था आरोपियों का पूरा प्लान?
Parliament Security Breach Case: ये था आरोपियों का पूरा प्लान?
Parliament Security Breach Case: Know the complete plan of the accused?
Parliament Security Breach Case: Know the complete plan of the accused?
Dheeraj Sahu on IT Raid: Dheeraj Sahu's statement on cash scandal
Dheeraj Sahu on IT Raid: Dheeraj Sahu's statement on cash scandal

