trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2699545
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Parliament Security Breach Case: Police will ask for permission to recreate the crime scene

|Updated: Dec 16, 2023, 10:40 AM IST
Follow Us
Parliament Security Breach Case: Big news is coming in the Parliament security breach case, Delhi Police can ask for permission to recreate the scene of the incident that took place in the Parliament, please note that Parliament proceedings are closed on Saturday and Sunday, so the police are closed on these two days. I can recreate the scene. Earlier news came that police has recovered the burnt mobile phone on the behest of accused Lalit Jha. The burnt phone has been sent to the FSL team for investigation.

All Videos

Parliament Security Breach Update: The accused were met before infiltration
Play Icon6:44
Parliament Security Breach Update: The accused were met before infiltration
Clarification of Congress MP Dheeraj Sahu
Play Icon2:59
Clarification of Congress MP Dheeraj Sahu
Big revelation of mastermind of infiltration in Parliament
Play Icon7:41
Big revelation of mastermind of infiltration in Parliament
Mumbai Accident Breaking: Attempt to crush woman with car in Mumbai
Play Icon2:47
Mumbai Accident Breaking: Attempt to crush woman with car in Mumbai
What has Lalit Jha told so far regarding infiltration in Parliament?
Play Icon6:56
What has Lalit Jha told so far regarding infiltration in Parliament?

Trending Videos

Parliament Security Breach Update: The accused were met before infiltration
play icon6:44
Parliament Security Breach Update: The accused were met before infiltration
Clarification of Congress MP Dheeraj Sahu
play icon2:59
Clarification of Congress MP Dheeraj Sahu
Big revelation of mastermind of infiltration in Parliament
play icon7:41
Big revelation of mastermind of infiltration in Parliament
Mumbai Accident Breaking: Attempt to crush woman with car in Mumbai
play icon2:47
Mumbai Accident Breaking: Attempt to crush woman with car in Mumbai
What has Lalit Jha told so far regarding infiltration in Parliament?
play icon6:56
What has Lalit Jha told so far regarding infiltration in Parliament?
parliament security breach video,lalit jha father,Lalit Jha,lalit jha kaun hai,sagar sharma,Lalit,Nilam,Parliament security breach,lok sabha security breach,parliament security breach update,Security Breach In Parliament,security breach in lok sabha,Parliament attack,Parliament,lok sabha security breach today,sagar sharma diary,lalit jha surrender,Breaking News,sansad news,lalit jha remand,parliament security breach hindi,fsl team,