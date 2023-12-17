trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2700033
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Parliament Security Breach: Delhi Police reveals new information about accused

|Updated: Dec 17, 2023, 10:38 PM IST
Follow Us
As per latest reports, new information has come to light in the case of infiltration in Parliament on 13 December. According to Delhi Police sources, the man who jumped into the House had already sat in the audience gallery during the budget session and his aim was to take stock of the security of the Parliament and the entire system by recceing the audience gallery of the Lok Sabha.

All Videos

PM Modi Inaugurates Surat Diamond Bourse Company
Play Icon2:21
PM Modi Inaugurates Surat Diamond Bourse Company
9 Killed in Blast at Explosives Factory In Nagpur- Sources
Play Icon3:29
9 Killed in Blast at Explosives Factory In Nagpur- Sources
Parliament Security Breach: How did 6 odd personas accused come together?
Play Icon6:41
Parliament Security Breach: How did 6 odd personas accused come together?
Parliament Security Breach Demand for discussion in Parliament Right or Wrong Taal Thok Ke
Play Icon40:24
Parliament Security Breach Demand for discussion in Parliament Right or Wrong Taal Thok Ke
IND vs SA 1st ODI 2023: India beat South Africa by 8 wickets
Play Icon2:3
IND vs SA 1st ODI 2023: India beat South Africa by 8 wickets

Trending Videos

PM Modi Inaugurates Surat Diamond Bourse Company
play icon2:21
PM Modi Inaugurates Surat Diamond Bourse Company
9 Killed in Blast at Explosives Factory In Nagpur- Sources
play icon3:29
9 Killed in Blast at Explosives Factory In Nagpur- Sources
Parliament Security Breach: How did 6 odd personas accused come together?
play icon6:41
Parliament Security Breach: How did 6 odd personas accused come together?
Parliament Security Breach Demand for discussion in Parliament Right or Wrong Taal Thok Ke
play icon40:24
Parliament Security Breach Demand for discussion in Parliament Right or Wrong Taal Thok Ke
IND vs SA 1st ODI 2023: India beat South Africa by 8 wickets
play icon2:3
IND vs SA 1st ODI 2023: India beat South Africa by 8 wickets
parliament security breach hindi,parliament security breach viral video,parliament security breach full video,parliament attack 2023,accused are changing their statements,sansad aaropi par aaj ki khabar,sansad aaropiyo ne ab tak kya btaya,sansad aaropi latest news,6accused arrested,accused new statements,congress on pm modi,bjp on congress,pm modi on congress security breach,accused latest statements,sagar sharma,Manoranjan,security breach new update,