Parliament Security Breach Delhi to Rajasthan strings of conspiracy linked

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 17, 2023, 10:50 PM IST
A new information has come to light in the case of infiltration in Parliament on 13 December. According to Delhi Police sources, the entertainer who jumped into the House was sitting in the audience gallery even during the budget session. And its purpose was to take stock of the entire system by recceing the security of the Parliament and the audience gallery of the Lok Sabha. Police sources said that the two accused who entered the Lok Sabha are Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan.

Jammu and Kashmir Snowfall Update: Gulmarg turns winter wonderland amid snowfall
Jammu and Kashmir Snowfall Update: Gulmarg turns winter wonderland amid snowfall
Parliament Security Breach: 'Very serious, we need to know who's behind this', says PM Modi
Parliament Security Breach: 'Very serious, we need to know who's behind this', says PM Modi
Parliament Security Breach: Delhi Police reveals new information about accused
Parliament Security Breach: Delhi Police reveals new information about accused
PM Modi Inaugurates Surat Diamond Bourse Company
PM Modi Inaugurates Surat Diamond Bourse Company
9 Killed in Blast at Explosives Factory In Nagpur- Sources
9 Killed in Blast at Explosives Factory In Nagpur- Sources

