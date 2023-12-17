videoDetails

Parliament Security Breach Demand for discussion in Parliament Right or Wrong Taal Thok Ke

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 17, 2023, 08:52 PM IST

Parliament Security Breach Update: New revelations are being made every day in the Parliament infiltration case. So the wheel of politics is also in full speed. According to the police, the accused Manoranjan had already sat in the audience gallery to do a complete May it be easy. Yesterday it was revealed that accused Sagar Sharma had also planned self-immolation. Amidst all this, the accused are constantly changing their statements during different police interrogations. Now the police is trying to get to the bottom of the real story by matching those statements. According to the police, 2 to 3 accused appear to be fanatics but they appear to be inspired by social media. The mobile phones which accused Lalit Jha had burnt. The police have also recovered his remains. Now the question is how will the police collect evidence from them. The police is busy in its work at full speed. Even though there was a holiday in Parliament yesterday, politics is still at work. There are counter-attacks in full swing. Today, Prime Minister Modi gave great advice to the opposition on this issue. Prime Minister Modi expressed concern over the incident and said that the seriousness of infiltration should not be underestimated. The investigating agencies are investigating the matter strictly. Instead of politics, solutions should be found on this matter. But the opposition did not like PM Modi's advice, Congress started cornering him on PM's advice. Congress leader Pramod Tiwari said that the Prime Minister is giving a statement outside the Parliament, why does he not give a statement on infiltration inside the House. Amidst all this, Mamata Banerjee also came forward and on behalf of BJP, she completely denied the Bengal connection of the accused. Even on the fifth day of the incident, the question remains whether cooperation on security is necessary or politics. On the other hand, how right and wrong is the demand for discussion in Parliament? This has to be seen.