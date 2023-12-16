trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2699710
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Parliament Security Breach Update: 'How can I laugh...', says Congress spokesperson in debate

|Updated: Dec 16, 2023, 09:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Rahul Gandhi's statement regarding security lapse in Parliament has intensified politics. Let us tell you that Rahul Gandhi targeted the central government over the burglary of Parliament and said that he was unemployed. BJP hit back at him for this statement. Now the question is arising that to what extent is it correct to link this incident with unemployment and inflation. At the same time, let us also tell you that BJP also attacked Rahul Gandhi in a press conference.

All Videos

Parliament Security Breach Update: 'Leader of the toolkit gang...' says BJP spokesperson in debate
Play Icon9:39
Parliament Security Breach Update: 'Leader of the toolkit gang...' says BJP spokesperson in debate
Priya Singh Case: IAS officer’s son runs over girlfriend Priya after tiff in Thane
Play Icon5:0
Priya Singh Case: IAS officer’s son runs over girlfriend Priya after tiff in Thane
Parliament Security Breach Update: What's Plan B of Parliament Security Breach Suspect?
Play Icon3:58
Parliament Security Breach Update: What's Plan B of Parliament Security Breach Suspect?
Deshhit: Rahul Gandhi trapped by saying this against the accused?
Play Icon4:56
Deshhit: Rahul Gandhi trapped by saying this against the accused?
Play Icon1:47
"What Made These Youngsters Do This?" Prakash Raj Raises Issue Of Unemployment Among Youth

Trending Videos

Parliament Security Breach Update: 'Leader of the toolkit gang...' says BJP spokesperson in debate
play icon9:39
Parliament Security Breach Update: 'Leader of the toolkit gang...' says BJP spokesperson in debate
Priya Singh Case: IAS officer’s son runs over girlfriend Priya after tiff in Thane
play icon5:0
Priya Singh Case: IAS officer’s son runs over girlfriend Priya after tiff in Thane
Parliament Security Breach Update: What's Plan B of Parliament Security Breach Suspect?
play icon3:58
Parliament Security Breach Update: What's Plan B of Parliament Security Breach Suspect?
Deshhit: Rahul Gandhi trapped by saying this against the accused?
play icon4:56
Deshhit: Rahul Gandhi trapped by saying this against the accused?
play icon1:47
"What Made These Youngsters Do This?" Prakash Raj Raises Issue Of Unemployment Among Youth
parliament security breach update,bjp on congress,congress on amit shah,Amit Shah,pm modi zee news,